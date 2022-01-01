Go
Banner pic

Moe's Original BBQ

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

11855 CASSIE LANE

SAINT GEORGE, KS 66535

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

11855 CASSIE LANE, SAINT GEORGE KS 66535

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Cox Bros BBQ

No reviews yet

Manhattan’s only locally-owned BBQ restaurant! Stop by to try our award-winning, made-from-scratch BBQ smoked over a genuine wood-fired pit.

County Line Kitchen

No reviews yet

Powered by Cox Bros BBQ, County Line Kitchen specializes in scratch-made soups and comfort food... but there is one catch, it is only for delivery! With Bob Cox's 30+ years of kitchen experience and passion for unique flavor, you will not be disappointed!

Flight Crew Coffee

No reviews yet

A flight themed coffee shop in Manhattan, KS. Our coffee gives you wings.

Tallgrass Tap House

No reviews yet

Tallgrass Tap House is an 11,000-square-foot brewpub located at 320 Poyntz Avenue in the historic, revitalized downtown district of Manhattan, Kansas. Blending a modern, comfortable aesthetic with rustic accents, the Tap House has
ample indoor seating with additional outdoor seating available seasonally on the rooftop patio, overlooking downtown toward the Flint Hills. At the core of the Tap House is a 10-barrel brewhouse that produces a rotating lineup of craft brews featured on tap.

Moe's Original BBQ

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston