Moe's Original BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
110 East Main St
Location
110 East Main St
Starkville MS
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Mom & Pop Food Truck + Catering - Food Truck
Food Truck + Catering
Restaurant Tyler
Farm to Table
Arepas Coffee & Bar
Come in and enjoy somenthing different and tasty!!
Central Station Grill
"Our eclectic menu of food, inspired by cuisines from all over the globe, is prepared with the freshest ingredients in a world-class kitchen and served in an upscale sports bar setting — offering your party an option everyone is sure to enjoy. Whatever you’re in the mood for, it’s on at The Grill."