MOFU Shoppe

Nestled in the historic City Market neighborhood of downtown Raleigh, MOFU Shoppe brings you the flavors of Asia with the comfort of southern hospitality. Born out of the Food Network award winning Pho Nomenal Dumpling Truck, we've come a long way and can't wait to see you in soon.

321 S Blount St

Popular Items

PORK AND CHIVE DUMPS$9.00
Sweet & Spicy+ Black Vinegar Sauce+ Toasted Sesame
CURRY CHICKEN KATSU$14.00
Golden Curry + Breaded Chicken Breast + Pickled Daikon + Scallion + Carrot + Onion + Coconut Jasmine Rice
CHICKEN GINGER WONTONS$8.00
Red Onion + Chili Oil
Thai Basil Noodles$14.00
Impossible Meat + Spicy Soy + Rice Noodle + Bok Choy + Shiitake Mushrooms + Scallion + Chili +Thai Basil
KIMCHI TOTS$9.00
kimchi + spicy mayo + sweet soy + scallions
changed to fries 10/21 due to running out of tots! will return soon!
BRUSSELS SPROUT$11.00
Crispy Tofu Puffs + Sweet Chili Sauce + Pickled Red Onion + Creme Fraiche
MOFU WINGS$13.00
Choice of : Sweet Chili Sauce (MEDIUM SPICE) or Nuocmam Lime Glaze (SWEET) + Cilantro Green Goddess Dipping Sauce + Black Sesame Seeds
Fried Rice w/ Chicken$14.00
Coconut Jasmine Rice + Shallots + Basil+ Egg + Garlic + Soy Vinegar + Scallions
DIMPOSSIBLE DUMPS$11.00
Impossible "Meat"+ Sweet & Spicy+ Black Vinegar Sauce+ Toasted Sesame
BULGOGI DUMPS$10.00
Marinated Beef+ Vermicelli Rice Noodles+ Sesame+ Scallion+ Kimchi BBQ Sauce
321 S Blount St

Raleigh NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
