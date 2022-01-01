Go
Mogan's Oyster House - Catering

100 East Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Thai Chili Brussels Sprouts$24.00
Peanuts and Toasted Sesame Seeds
Parker House Rolls$5.00
1/2 Dozen, Served with Whipped Butter
Cranberry Compote$9.00
Orange Zest, Allspice
Turkey Gravy$10.00
Rosemary, Cracked Black Pepper
Half Turkey$85.00
4-5 Lbs (Pre-Cooked Weight). Serves 4-5
Thanksgiving Kits (Serves 4)$149.00
Butternut Squash and Spinach Salad
pickled golden raisins, pumpkin seeds,
parmesan, fig vinaigrette
Green Bean Casserole
caramelized onions, shiitake cream,
cheddar cheese
Thai Chili Brussels Sprouts
peanuts and toasted sesame seeds
Mashed Potatoes
whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, butter and cream
Classic Stuffing
mirepoix, thyme, sage
Turkey Gravy
rosemary, cracked black pepper
Cranberry Compote
orange zest, all spice
Parker House Rolls (1/2 dozen)
served with whipped butter
Oyster Stuffing$44.00
Approximately 25 Oysters, Celery, Leeks, Sherry Cream
Glazed Rainbow Carrots$26.00
Honey and Curry
Green Bean Casserole$22.00
Caramelized Onions, Shiitake Cream, Cheddar Cheese
Mac & Cheese$28.00
Mornay, Cavatappi Pasta, Panko Crumbs
Location

Salisbury MD

Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
