Go
Toast

Mogan's Oyster House

We honor ingredients from the sea and fields at Mogans. Our philosophy is great ingredients and warm hospitality. We are a family business and we always want our guests to feel that in every experience they have in the restaurant.

SEAFOOD

100 E Main st • $

Avg 4.8 (459 reviews)

Popular Items

TO GO LUNCH SPECIAL 3 FOR $12$12.00
Your Choice of Sandwich and Soup or Salad for $12! *Dessert Included*
Burger du Jour$12.00
lettuce and tomato, topped with momma mogan's crab dip
Fountain Soda$2.50
Oysters Rockefeller$15.00
pernod infused cream spinach, parmesan, herbs
Baked Fontina$12.00
caramelized onions, walnut & fig crumble, vincotto, toasted baguette
Umami Caesar$12.00
Gem lettuce, 18 month parmesan, croutons, lemon dressing
Mama Mogan's Crab Dip$16.00
family recipe, served with grilled baguette
Buffalo Fried Oysters$13.00
flash fried, honey hot sauce, bleu cheese
OR try it with shrimp!
Smoked Fish Dip$11.00
pepperoncini, radish, pickled mustard seeds, fried crackers
Grilled Oysters$14.00
Your choice of, Garlic Parmesan, or "Primo" with Manchego Cheese, Hot Coppa, Bread Crumbs, and Vincotto
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 E Main st

Salisbury MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Brick Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We offer Signature Cocktails, Craft Brews, Wines from around the world, and the Best Bourbon selection in town!

Roadie Joes

No reviews yet

Fresh Fun Food for your family!

Mogan's Oyster House - Catering

No reviews yet

Let us customize your experience!

Sub Runners

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston