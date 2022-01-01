Mogan's Oyster House
We honor ingredients from the sea and fields at Mogans. Our philosophy is great ingredients and warm hospitality. We are a family business and we always want our guests to feel that in every experience they have in the restaurant.
SEAFOOD
100 E Main st • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
100 E Main st
Salisbury MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Brick Room
Come in and enjoy! We offer Signature Cocktails, Craft Brews, Wines from around the world, and the Best Bourbon selection in town!
Roadie Joes
Fresh Fun Food for your family!
Mogan's Oyster House - Catering
Let us customize your experience!
Sub Runners
Come in and enjoy!