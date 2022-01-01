Go
MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen

6228 Jericho Turnpike

Popular Items

Wonton Soup$4.95
Mini pork wontons complemented with roast pork, fresh baby bok choy, and finely sliced scallions in a soul-warming chicken broth.
Steamed Pork Dumplings$6.95
6 dumplings served with a side of Ginger Vinegar sauce.
Chicken w/ Broccoli$9.95
Served in your choice of Brown Sauce, Garlic Sauce, Szechuan Sauce, or Farm Fresh Sauté style.
Sesame Chicken$9.95
A classic favorite. Topped with sesame seeds.
Vegetable Egg Roll$2.25
(vegetarian) A crunchy classic-style egg roll served served with a side of duck sauce. Now peanut free!
Roast Pork Egg Roll$2.25
A crunchy classic-style egg roll served served with a side of duck sauce. Now peanut free!
Duck Sauce Packet
(gluten free, vegetarian)
Emperor Tso's Chicken$9.95
(spicy) General Tso got a promotion! Crispy chicken glazed with a sweet, spicy, tangy sauce.
Fortune Cookie
Fortune Cookies are not included by default, so if you would like some, add them to your cart and we will be happy to include them!
Popcorn Wontons$4.95
Oven-baked, crispy, fun-sized pork wontons. Served with Ginger Vinegar sauce on the side.
Location

6228 Jericho Turnpike

Commack NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
