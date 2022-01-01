Go
banner pic
Indian

Moh Moh Licious

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

4925 Bethesda Ave

Bethesda, MD 20814

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Website

Location

4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda MD 20814

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Quartermaine Coffee Roasters

No reviews yet

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Mon Ami Gabi

No reviews yet

Laduree Bethesda

No reviews yet

Bienvenue a Laduree

Moh Moh Licious

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston