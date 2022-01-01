Mohawk restaurants you'll love
Mohawk's top cuisines
Must-try Mohawk restaurants
More about North Pole Bar
North Pole Bar
6532 Lac la Belle road, Mohawk
|Popular items
|Blue Moon 16 oz. draft
|$6.00
|Coffee
|$3.00
|Jameson & Coke
|$8.00
More about The Main Yurt
The Main Yurt
6532 Lac la Belle, Mohawk
|Popular items
|Bison Meatball Sub
|$15.00
Bison Meatballs in a maranara sauce, grated parmesan on a 7" sourdough Hoagie.
|Beef Stroganoff
|$20.00
Handmade egg Noodles with Prime rib short rib, roasted parsnips, roushal oyster mushrooms, scallions and cream.
Served with garden salad with vingrette dressing and dessert.
|Chips
|$2.00
More about Fitzgerald's Restaurant
Fitzgerald's Restaurant
5033 Front Street, Eagle River
|Popular items
|Nashville Style Hot Chicken
|$13.50
Double fried and tossed in our hot oil and topped with a blend of hot spices. Please note that this is actually spicy, and we cannot make it NOT be hot. Served with pickles, onion and white bread.
|1/2 Pound Brisket
|$16.00
Freshly smoked beef brisket, served with pickles and barbecue sauce.
|1/2 Pound Pork
|$14.00
Freshly smoked pork, served with pickles and barbecue sauce.
More about Log Cabin Bar
Log Cabin Bar
6532 lac La Belle road, Mohawk
|Popular items
|Old fashion
|$8.00
|Captain & Coke
|$8.00
|White claw Mango 12 oz can
|$5.00