Mohawk restaurants you'll love

Mohawk restaurants
Toast
  • Mohawk

Mohawk's top cuisines

American
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Mohawk restaurants

North Pole Bar image

 

North Pole Bar

6532 Lac la Belle road, Mohawk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blue Moon 16 oz. draft$6.00
Coffee$3.00
Jameson & Coke$8.00
More about North Pole Bar
The Main Yurt image

 

The Main Yurt

6532 Lac la Belle, Mohawk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bison Meatball Sub$15.00
Bison Meatballs in a maranara sauce, grated parmesan on a 7" sourdough Hoagie.
Beef Stroganoff$20.00
Handmade egg Noodles with Prime rib short rib, roasted parsnips, roushal oyster mushrooms, scallions and cream.
Served with garden salad with vingrette dressing and dessert.
Chips$2.00
More about The Main Yurt
Fitzgerald's Restaurant image

 

Fitzgerald's Restaurant

5033 Front Street, Eagle River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Style Hot Chicken$13.50
Double fried and tossed in our hot oil and topped with a blend of hot spices. Please note that this is actually spicy, and we cannot make it NOT be hot. Served with pickles, onion and white bread.
1/2 Pound Brisket$16.00
Freshly smoked beef brisket, served with pickles and barbecue sauce.
1/2 Pound Pork$14.00
Freshly smoked pork, served with pickles and barbecue sauce.
More about Fitzgerald's Restaurant
Log Cabin Bar image

 

Log Cabin Bar

6532 lac La Belle road, Mohawk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Old fashion$8.00
Captain & Coke$8.00
White claw Mango 12 oz can$5.00
More about Log Cabin Bar
Pizza Cabana and Spa Bar image

 

Pizza Cabana and Spa Bar

6532 Gay Lac La Belle Road, Copper Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bell's Two Hearted 12 ounce can$6.00
Pepperoni and Sausage$15.00
KBC Blonde 12 ounce can$5.00
More about Pizza Cabana and Spa Bar
