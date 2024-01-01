Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Mohawk

Mohawk restaurants
Mohawk restaurants that serve burritos

The Main Yurt image

 

The Main Yurt

6532 Lac la Belle, Mohawk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito 12"$12.00
More about The Main Yurt
Item pic

 

Fitzgerald's Restaurant

5033 Front Street, Eagle River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Smoked brisket, eggs, avocado, poblano and red peppers.
More about Fitzgerald's Restaurant

