Burritos in
Mohawk
/
Mohawk
/
Burritos
Mohawk restaurants that serve burritos
The Main Yurt
6532 Lac la Belle, Mohawk
No reviews yet
Breakfast Burrito 12"
$12.00
More about The Main Yurt
Fitzgerald's Restaurant
5033 Front Street, Eagle River
No reviews yet
Breakfast Burrito
$14.00
Smoked brisket, eggs, avocado, poblano and red peppers.
More about Fitzgerald's Restaurant
