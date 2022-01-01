Go
Mohawk Taproom & Grill

Mohawk Taproom is nestled in the small town of Scotia. We feature fresh tavern fare. We are your capital district's destination for premiere Craft Beer

153 Mohawk Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CBR Quesadilla$13.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch drizzle, jalapeno cheddar tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.
Curds$11.95
Wisconsin cheese curds battered and fried.
Kids Cheeseburger with Fries$6.95
Seitan Wings$12.95
Berben & Wolff's signature "meatless" wing with your choice of sauce. Served with a vegan ranch.
Buffalo Wing Wrap$12.95
Crispy chicken, Buffalo sauce, romaine, tomato, and onion in a wheat wrap with blue cheese dressing. Served with fries.
Boneless Wings$12.95
All American Burger$11.95
House seasoned beef patty, American, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with fries.
Fish & Chips$15.95
Our signature fish fry, served with fries and Cole slaw.
BBQ, Bacon & Smoked Gouda$13.95
50/50 patty, topped with bacon, Gouda and BBQ sauce. Served with fries.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$13.95
Crispy diced chicken, cheddar cheese, blue cheese, red onion, buffalo ranch drizzle. Served with salsa & sour cream.
Location

Scotia NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
