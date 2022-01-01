Mohawk Taproom & Grill
Mohawk Taproom is nestled in the small town of Scotia. We feature fresh tavern fare. We are your capital district's destination for premiere Craft Beer
Location
153 Mohawk Ave
Scotia NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
