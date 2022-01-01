Go
Mohawk

ALL ARE WELCOME.
Handmade in downtown Austin, Mohawk was built in 2006 as a one of a kind live music venue and bar. Our mission is to host friends, musicians, and staff that represent a wide variety of musical tastes and walks of life. All Are Welcome at Mohawk.

912 Red River

Location

Austin TX

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
