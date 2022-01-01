Mohawk
ALL ARE WELCOME.
---
Handmade in downtown Austin, Mohawk was built in 2006 as a one of a kind live music venue and bar. Our mission is to host friends, musicians, and staff that represent a wide variety of musical tastes and walks of life. All Are Welcome at Mohawk.
912 Red River
Location
Austin TX
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
