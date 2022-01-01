Go
Moish and Itzy's

We Got Reubens!

21-22 Summit Square Shopping Center

Popular Items

Potato Pancakes
With sour cream or apple sauce. Choice of 2 or 4 pancakes.
Corned Beef
Matzoh Ball Soup
Served with crackers. Add bread for $1.00 extra.
Chicken Noodle Soup
Served with crackers. Add bread for $1.00 extra.
Knishes$3.25
Potato, kasha, spinach, or cheese.
(R2) Hot Pastrami and Melted Swiss Cheese$15.99
With homemade coleslaw and Russian dressing, served grilled on rye, grilled to perfection.
Bacon$3.99
Bagels$1.28
French Fries$4.95
(R1) Reuben$15.99
Hot corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing, served grilled on rye.
Location

21-22 Summit Square Shopping Center

Langhorne PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
