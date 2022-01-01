Moish and Itzy's

BOMBA Taco + Bar

No reviews yet

BOMBA offers its guests a wide variety of bold flavors. The menu features 20 chef-driven taco varieties, freshly prepared guacamole and homemade salsas. There are also craveable rice bowls, sandwiches, salads, and shareable snacks. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free items make BOMBA an excellent choice for anyone with independent nutritional needs.

It adds sophistication and fun to its offerings with handcrafted tequila and rum drinks and an assortment of craft beers for our patrons who choose to dine in with us.

