Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro

The original location in the heart of Historic Downtown Norcross

35 S Peachtree St,

Popular Items

Chicken Breast Fillet (Pollo a la plancha)$16.00
Chicken breast, butterflied & marinated in Cuban mojo, grilled & garnished with caramelized onions. Served with white rice, black beans & plantain slices.
Cuban Sandwich (Sandwich Cubano)$12.00
Marinated roast pork slices, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. Toasted on our sandwich press and served on authentic Cuban bread.
Yuca Fries Appetizer$6.00
Fresh cassava root sliced and then deep fried. Served with an avocado-cilantro sauce.
Ham Croquettes$6.00
Made in house! Nothing frozen here! Freshly ground deli ham, seasoned & rolled in bread crumbs & deep fried.
Turkey Cubano$10.00
Smoked turkey breast, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. Toasted on our press and servied on authentic Cuban Bread
Empanada Assortment$11.00
Tough decision? Try ‘em all! Ideal for sharing.
Empanadas$6.50
Made fresh! Your choice of 2 stuffed with either beef, cheese, chicken, or spinach-mushrooms.
Black Beans$3.50
White Rice$2.00
Location

Norcross GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

