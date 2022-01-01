Go
Mojitos Peachtree Corners

5161 Peachtree Pkwy #630,

Popular Items

Red Snapper Fillet$18.00
We marinate it in lime and special spices. Grill it and top it with our garlic mojo. Served with two sides of your choice.
Spicy Ox Tail (Rabo Encendido)$25.00
Family Recipe: tender, slow-braised ox tails, stewed in a home made red wine-base with special spices. Served with white rice and plantain slices.
Empanadas$6.50
Made fresh! Your choice of 2 stuffed with either beef, cheese, chicken, or spinach-mushrooms.
Palomilla Steak$16.00
U.S.D.A. Choice© sirloin steak, marinated in “Mojo” for exceptional ethnic flavor. Garnished with a parsley-onion mix. Served with white rice, black beans and plantain slices.
Chicken Breast Fillet (Pollo a la plancha)$16.00
Chicken breast, butterflied & marinated in Cuban mojo, grilled & garnished with caramelized onions. Served with white rice, black beans & plantain slices.
Cuban Sandwich (Sandwich Cubano)$12.00
Marinated roast pork slices, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. Toasted on our sandwich press and served on authentic Cuban bread.
Vaca Frita$17.00
Tender “pulled” flank steak, sautéed with onions, garlic, and Cuban spices. Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside. Served with white rice, black beans and ripe plantain slices.
Elena Ruth$10.00
We thank president Roosevelt for introducing this Cuban delight. Roast turkey, cream cheese, and strawberry preserves on toasted sweet bread. Sounds eccentric, but it’s a Cuban-American tradition.
Yuca Fries Appetizer$6.00
Fresh cassava root sliced and then deep fried. Served with an avocado-cilantro sauce.
Plantain Slices/maduros (ripened & deep-fried) Large Order 6$3.50
Location

Peachtree Corners GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
