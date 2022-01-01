Mojitos Restaurant Bar
Latin Fusion Restaurant
81-01 Northern Blvd
Popular Items
Location
81-01 Northern Blvd
Jackson Heights NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mr Brunos Pizzeria
Come and support your local business! We offer a full menu for you and your family be it lunch, dinner or catering.
Cannelle Patisserie - Jackson Heights
Come in and enjoy!
Bocaito Cafe & Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!
The Queensboro
A nice neighborhood restaurant and bar in Jackson Heights, Queens.