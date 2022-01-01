Go
Toast

MOJO Old City BBQ

MOJO Old City BBQ in downtown Saint Augustine is our fifth location, which opened in 2012. “Mojo” comes from the Blues, denoting a good luck feeling or vibe. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.

BBQ

5 Cordova Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (2003 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Chicken Nachos$11.00
Pulled chicken, jalapeños, smoked tomatoes, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$14.00
Pulled Pork Quesadilla$11.00
Pulled pork, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
Two-Meat Combo$19.00
A choice of two meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
Mojo Q Salad$16.00
Any combination of pulled pork, beef brisket, turkey breast, or pulled chicken served on a bed of romaine, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cukes and croutons
Sweet Tea$3.25
Jalapeño Cornbread$1.50
Beef Brisket$19.00
Wings$13.00
Smoked then flash fried, served with celery and bleu cheese
Pulled Pork Shoulder$16.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5 Cordova Street

St Augustine FL

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Auggie's Draft Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

River and Fort

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barley Republic

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Crucial Coffee Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston