MOJO Old City BBQ
MOJO Old City BBQ in downtown Saint Augustine is our fifth location, which opened in 2012. “Mojo” comes from the Blues, denoting a good luck feeling or vibe. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.
BBQ
5 Cordova Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5 Cordova Street
St Augustine FL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Auggie's Draft Room
Come in and enjoy!
River and Fort
Come in and enjoy!
Barley Republic
Come on in and enjoy!
Crucial Coffee Cafe
Come in and enjoy!