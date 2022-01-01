Mojo Burrito - Red Bank
A Chattanooga-owned Tex-Mex fave, Mojo Burrito is as Eve said: "About community and for the community." Healthy, fresh, and delicious food in a hip environment featuring the artwork and creative output of local artists, designers, and photographers.
1800 Dayton Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1800 Dayton Blvd
Chattanooga TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Sluggo's North Vegetarian Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Pizza Bros
Neighborhood pizzeria with local beer
FIAMMA pizza company
| Authentic Neapolitan and Sicilian style pizza | Pizza with Heritage | OPEN EVERYDAY 11AM - 10PM
Edley's BBQ
Come in and enjoy!