Mojo Burrito - Red Bank

A Chattanooga-owned Tex-Mex fave, Mojo Burrito is as Eve said: "About community and for the community." Healthy, fresh, and delicious food in a hip environment featuring the artwork and creative output of local artists, designers, and photographers.

1800 Dayton Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (297 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Enchiladito$12.50
St Elmo’s Fire Chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and grilled or fried. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.
Ground Beef Mojo$11.00
Spanish rice & beans. Ground beef. Pick your fillings.
Chicken Mojo$10.00
Spanish rice & beans. Pick a protein. Pick your fillings.
Mini Chicken Mojo$8.00
Spanish rice & beans. Pick a protein. Pick 3 fillings.
Elmo$9.00
Spanish rice & beans. Pick your fillings.
Mini-Elmo$7.00
Spanish rice & beans. Pick a protein. Pick 3 fillings.
Chicken Mountain Bowl$10.18
Skip the tortilla and we'll pack your burrito in a bowl. Made your way.
Fountain Drinks$2.85
Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Coca Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Dr Pepper, Mello Yello, or Blue Powerade
12" Chicken Quesadilla$8.50
Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.
Queso (Pick Your Size)
Hot cheese dip. Includes chips.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1800 Dayton Blvd

Chattanooga TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
