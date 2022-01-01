Mojo Burrito - St. Elmo
A Chattanooga-owned Tex-Mex fave, Mojo Burrito is as Eve said: "About community and for the community." Healthy, fresh, and delicious food in a hip environment featuring the artwork and creative output of local artists, designers, and photographers.
3950 Tennessee Ave
3950 Tennessee Ave
Chattanooga TN
