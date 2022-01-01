Mojo Burrito - St. Elmo

Go
A Chattanooga-owned Tex-Mex fave, Mojo Burrito is as Eve said: "About community and for the community." Healthy, fresh, and delicious food in a hip environment featuring the artwork and creative output of local artists, designers, and photographers.

3950 Tennessee Ave

Ground Beef Mojo$9.99
Our signature beef burrito made your way. Comes with Spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and any fillings.
Fountain Drinks$2.50
Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Blue Powerade, Hi-C Pink Lemonade, Mello Yello, Dr Pepper, and Coke Zero Sugar.
Mini-Elmo$5.24
Our signature vegetarian burrito made your way. Comes with spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and 3 fillings.
Queso (Pick Your Size)
Hot cheese dip. Includes chips.
Elmo$8.15
Our signature vegetarian burrito made your way. Comes with spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and all fillings.
Chicken Mountain Bowl$9.18
Skip the tortilla and we'll pack your burrito in a bowl. Made your way.
Chicken Enchiladito$10.45
St Elmo’s Fire Chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and grilled or fried. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.
Mini Chicken Mojo$6.29
Our signature chicken burrito made your way. Comes with Spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and 3 fillings.
Water Cup$0.25
Chicken Mojo$9.18
Our signature chicken burrito made your way. Comes with Spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and any fillings.
3950 Tennessee Ave

Chattanooga TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
1885 Grill St. Elmo

The Tap House

The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe

Spice Trail

Spice Trail offers authentic Indian meals which are earthy, delicious, full of flavor, and rooted in tradition.

