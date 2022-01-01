Go
MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que

MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que in downtown Gainesville is our sixth location, which opened in 2015. “Mojo” comes from the Blues, denoting a good luck feeling or vibe. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

12 SE 2nd Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (435 reviews)

Popular Items

Three-Meat Combo$22.00
A choice of three meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
Mac & Cheese$5.00
Beef Brisket$19.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.50
Sweet Tea$3.25
Pulled Pork Shoulder$16.00
Two-Meat Combo$19.00
A choice of two meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
Wings$13.00
Smoked then flash fried, served with celery and bleu cheese
Pulled Pork Quesadilla$11.00
Pulled pork, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
Homemade Banana Pudding$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12 SE 2nd Ave

Gainesville FL

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
