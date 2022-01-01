MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que in downtown Gainesville is our sixth location, which opened in 2015. “Mojo” comes from the Blues, denoting a good luck feeling or vibe. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.



SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

12 SE 2nd Ave • $$