MOJO Smokehouse

MOJO Smokehouse in Fleming Island is our third location. “Mojo” comes from the Blues, denoting a good luck feeling or vibe. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.

BBQ • GRILL

1810 Town Center Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (794 reviews)

Popular Items

St. Louis Spareribs$19.00
Three-Meat Combo$22.00
A choice of three meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
Mojo Q Salad$16.00
Any combination of pulled pork, beef brisket, turkey breast, or pulled chicken served on a bed of romaine, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cukes and croutons
Pulled Pork Shoulder$16.00
Sweet Tea$3.25
Smoked Turkey Breast$17.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.50
Two-Meat Combo$19.00
A choice of two meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
Homemade Banana Pudding$7.00
Beef Brisket$19.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1810 Town Center Blvd

Fleming Island FL

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
