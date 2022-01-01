Go
MoJoe's Burger Joint

Our mission 19 years ago was to serve quality fare in a friendly, casual atmosphere. And we have been doing it better than everyone else ever since.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

620 Glenwood Ave • $

Avg 4.1 (530 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Tots$3.49
Side Fries$2.79
Basket Fries$4.49
I do not need Utensils (Fork, Knife, Spoon)
House-Fried Potato Chips
BUILD YOUR OWN Single$5.99
Top the patty the way that you like it! Choice of Beef, Chicken, Turkey, Veggie, or Black Bean patty.
Side Mojoe's Sauce$0.50
House Salad
Our fresh salad mix with cucumbers, carrots, green peppers, red onions and tomatoes.
Side Ranch$0.50
Beer-Battered Onion Rings
Served with a side of our famous MoJoe's sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

620 Glenwood Ave

Raleigh NC

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
