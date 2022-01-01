Go
Mojo Restaurant Group

Mojos is one of 4 restaurants in Mojo Restaurant Group. It is currently sheltering 2 of its sister stores which is awesome for our guests as you can also get Villaggios and Bangkok served from 4-9pm. We offer our Authentic Mexican, homemade pizza and broasted chicken menu from 12-9 pm. We also have 6 big screens to watch your favorite team. We have a full bar which specializes in Craft Mojios, Margarita'w and Mules along with 13 draft craft beers. Family friendly with a giant scrabble board on the wall! In summer enjoy our patio and live music in the backyard. We are located in beautiful downtown Egg Harbor, just next to Main Street Market.

7778 State Hwy 42

Popular Items

3 cookies$5.25
Enchiladas$8.00
Choice of chicken or beef, baked in choice of sauce: roja, verde, or con queso
Chicken Tenders$10.00
With a Choice of Sauce
9" Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
14" Build Your Own Pizza Villaggios$20.00
Cup Queso & Chips$8.00
House Made Con Queso Served with our Tortilla Chips
Tacos$8.00
Corn Tortillas with Choice of Chicken, Beef or White Fish
14" Build Your Own Pizza - Mojos$20.00
Location

7778 State Hwy 42

Egg Harbor WI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
