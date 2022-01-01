Go
Mojo's East Coast Eats

Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks and East Coast Fare in the Western suburbs of Chicago.

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2758 Maple Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (1215 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 Mojo’s Cheesesteak$10.99
8oz shaved ribeye, wit(grilled onions), choice of whiter American cheese, provolone or wiz (cheese whiz). Add pepperoni or sautéed mushrooms for Extra charge.
Mojo’s Cheesesteak$12.99
8oz shaved ribeye, wit(grilled onions), choice of whiter American cheese, provolone or wiz (cheese whiz). Add pepperoni or sautéed mushrooms for Extra charge.
Chicken Philly$12.99
shaved chicken breast, wit (grilled onions), choice of white american, provolone or wiz (cheese wiz)
The Duke$13.99
(italian hoagie) black forest ham, genoa salami, spicy capicola, pepperoni, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, oregano, mayonnaise, oil & vinegar
Pastrami Philly$13.99
Thinly sliced beef Pastrami grilled to order with fresh onions topped with swiss cheese and Mayonnaise on AMOROSO'S Roll.
Mustard is an option just let us know
Mojo’s Cheesesteak Hoagie$12.99
8oz of shaved ribeye, wit (grilled onions), choice of white american, provolone or wiz (cheese wiz), shredded lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise
Reuben Philly$13.99
Thinly sliced corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing.
Chicken Philly Hoagie$12.99
shaved chicken breast, wit (grilled onions), choice of white american, provolone or wiz (cheese wiz), shredded lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise
Buffalo Chicken Philly$12.99
The Tommy Boy$13.99
oven roasted thinly sliced turkey, black forest ham, bacon, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, oregano, mayonnaise, oil & vinegar
2758 Maple Ave

Downers Grove IL

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
