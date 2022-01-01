Go
Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar

Authentic Mexican food and drink with a modern twist!!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

16446 Bolsa Chica St

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Mozzerella Sticks$4.99
Fresh Cut Breaded and Fried Mozzarella Stick with Marinara Dipping Sauce
The Italian$10.99
Salami, Mortadella, Provolone, Pepperoncini & Italian Dressing with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on Ciabatta
French Fries$2.99
Philly Cheese Steak$10.99
New York Steak, Grilled Onions, Peppers Mushrooms, Melted Provolone & Cheese Sauce on a Sub Roll
Turkey Ham Club$10.99
Turkey, Ham & Bacon with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on White
Chicken Pesto$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Arugula and Provolone with Pesto Aioli on Ciabatta
Onion Rings Sd BBQ$4.99
Buffalo Crispy Chicken$9.99
Buﬀalo Fried Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Coleslaw and Spicy Aioli on Ciabatta
Tots$2.99
Beef Dip$9.99
New York Steak, Melted Swiss, Cheese Sauce, on a Sub Roll with aside of Au Jus
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

