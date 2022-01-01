Go
MoJo's Pasta House and Cajun Cook Shack

MoJo's is a family-owned Marshfield, WI original! We are a fast-casual restaurant offering a unique and inviting experience coupled with Scratch-Made Food and Wild Caught, Additive free Seafood from responsible, traceable sources.

201 South Central Ave

Popular Items

Pasta Carbonara$17.95
Jen's favorite! Chicken, bacon, peas, onions & garlic tossed with shredded parmesan in a scratch cream sauce over MoJo pasta.
Brisket Alfredo$18.95
Our tender beef brisket in a sweet, tangy BBQ sauce & served over scratch Alfredo with bacon and onions; served over MoJo pasta
Southwest Bowl
Blackened Chicken over brown rice with grape tomatoes, corn, red onion, cilantro, green onion &
pineapple topped with crunchy onions, roasted pepitas & MoJo Sauce
French Quarter Bowl
Bourbon Street marinated steak & chicken over red beans & rice with pickled red cabbage, red onion, mushrooms, green onion & cilantro topped with
crunchy onions, roasted pepitas & Bourbon Street Sauce
BBQ Beef Brisket Po' Boy$13.95
Slow roasted, pulled beef brisket tossed in a sweet, tangy BBQ sauce and served on a fresh baked roll with MoJo slaw, tomato & mayo
Poke Bowl
Marinated, Poke style Ahi Tuna served over purple rice with green onions, cucumbers, radishes, edamame, seaweed salad, pineapple & mandarin oranges topped with furikake, roasted seaweed & Wasabi Mayo
Gumbo$12.95
Chicken, Andouille sausage, tomatoes, onions in a spicy tomato stock over red beans & rice*shown with shrimp added*
MoJo Mac-n-Chez$10.95
A local favorite! Our version of the classic with a creamy cheese sauce tossed with Cavatappi pasta. Make it the fan favorite "Bayou style" by adding Andouille Sausage and Shrimp!
Alfredo$12.95
A scratch, made to order classic with garlic, cream & shredded parmesan*shown with blackened shrimp*
Fresh Atlantic Salmon BLT$16.95
Fresh Atlantic salmon pan-seared, with bacon, fresh avocado sauce, dill herbed aioli, lettuce & tomato on fresh baked roll
Location

Marshfield WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
