Go
Toast

Mojo's Marina Bar

Magic charm on the water. A touch of southwestern flare food. Caribbean bar setting with amazing views and you can't forget about Signature flavor Mojitos that will whisk you away to paradise.

4139 US Business 17

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

4139 US Business 17

Murrells Inlet SC

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

10/Fold Biscuits

No reviews yet

Southern kitchen serving biscuit dishes.

Earth Cafe - Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Masala Indian Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston