Mokas - Delano

143 Mclean Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

London Fog
Vanilla, Hot Water, Earl Grey Tea, Steamed Milk
Scones$3.25
Latte
Espresso, Steamed Milk
Americano
Espresso, Hot Water
Brewed Coffee
House Brewed Coffee
Breakfast Breads$3.15
Bars$2.45
Coal Car
Coffee, Espresso
Flavored Coffee
House Brewed Coffee
Cold Brew w/Sweet Cream
Toasted Marshmallow, Half & Half, Cold Brew Coffee, Ice
Location

143 Mclean Boulevard

Wichita KS

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

