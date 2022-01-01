Go
MOKBAR

New York City’s Mokbar is the passion project of chef Esther Choi, who grew up cooking traditional Korean dishes alongside her grandmother. At Mokbar, which opened in 2014 and has locations in Manhattan’s Chelsea Market and near Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, she’s turning out stellar interpretations of classic Korean dishes as well as comforting bowls of ramen infused with traditional Korean flavors.

601 lexington ave

Popular Items

Salmon Avocado$18.00
Made with either rice, noodles, or featuring seared salmon, avocado, crumbled tofu, mixed greens, cucumber, pickled daikon, and furikake. Served with a housemade ginger scallion dressing.
Chicken Katsu Curry$16.00
Made with either rice or noodles featuring a crispy chicken cutlet, Korean madras curry sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
Dumplings$10.00
5 pieces of housemade ‘mandu’. Choose either beef, pork, or vegan.
Crabby Shrimp$17.00
Made with either rice, noodles, or salad featuring lump crab meat, shrimp, mixed greens, cucumber, pickled daikon, mixed cabbage, furikake, and fried shallots. Served with a housemade creamy gochujang sauce.
Ho' Cake$8.00
Crispy bun filled with heavenly pork belly. Served with housemade kimchi pear dipping sauce.
Bulgogi$17.00
Made with either rice or noodles featuring marinated ribeye, triple seasonal kimchi, poached egg, sesame seed, and scallions. Just like mazemen ramen, this bowl does NOT come with broth!
Korean Fried Chicken$11.00
Crispy buttermilk marinated chicken wings. Served in sauce of choice.
Chicken "Samgyetang"$16.00
Korean-style craft ramen made with roasted ginger chicken broth, pulled chicken, cucumber kimchi, and garlic chive kimchi.
Buns$12.00
Two steamed bao buns with either:
- Pork Belly, gochujang hoisin, and cucumber kimchi.
- Bulgogi, cheese, aioli, and kimchi jam.
- Roasted mushrooms, avocado, and gochujang hoisin.
Bibimbap$16.00
Made with either rice or noodles featuring pickled daikon, cucumber, kimchi, shiitake mushrooms, beansprouts, spinach, and protein of choice. Served with a housemade gochujang sauce.
Location

601 lexington ave

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
