MOKBAR
New York City’s Mokbar is the passion project of chef Esther Choi, who grew up cooking traditional Korean dishes alongside her grandmother. At Mokbar, which opened in 2014 and has locations in Manhattan’s Chelsea Market and near Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, she’s turning out stellar interpretations of classic Korean dishes as well as comforting bowls of ramen infused with traditional Korean flavors.
601 lexington ave
Popular Items
Location
601 lexington ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
fresh&co
just made. just for you.
Serafina Osteria 58
Come in and enjoy!
Kotti Doner
Welcome to a Taste of Berlin in the Big Apple.
The Bar Room NYC
Come in and enjoy!