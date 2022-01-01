Chicken sandwiches in Mokena
Mokena restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES
Maple House Cafe
11400 west Lincoln highway, Mokena
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
Hand breaded, flash-fried chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with a cup of soup, homemade coleslaw and French fries.
SANDWICHES
EggCetera Cafe
10120 191st Street, Mokena
|Chicken Salad Club Sandwich
|$11.49
Homemade chicken salad with pecans, grapes, dill & mayo topped with sliced tomato, Swiss & bacon on multigrain bread
|Phantastic!!! Chicken Philly Sandwich
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with sauteed onion, peppers and mushrooms smothered with jack cheese on French bread
SANDWICHES
EggCetera Cafe
19709 Mokena Street, Mokena
