Chicken sandwiches in Mokena

Mokena restaurants
Mokena restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Maple House Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Maple House Cafe

11400 west Lincoln highway, Mokena

Avg 3.2 (179 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Hand breaded, flash-fried chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with a cup of soup, homemade coleslaw and French fries.
More about Maple House Cafe
EggCetera Cafe image

SANDWICHES

EggCetera Cafe

10120 191st Street, Mokena

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Club Sandwich$11.49
Homemade chicken salad with pecans, grapes, dill & mayo topped with sliced tomato, Swiss & bacon on multigrain bread
Phantastic!!! Chicken Philly Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with sauteed onion, peppers and mushrooms smothered with jack cheese on French bread
More about EggCetera Cafe
EggCetera Cafe image

SANDWICHES

EggCetera Cafe

19709 Mokena Street, Mokena

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Club Sandwich$11.49
Homemade chicken salad with pecans, grapes, dill & mayo topped with sliced tomato, Swiss & bacon on multigrain bread
Phantastic!!! Chicken Philly Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with sauteed onion, peppers and mushrooms smothered with jack cheese on French bread
More about EggCetera Cafe

