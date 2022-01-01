Chicken wraps in Mokena
Mokena restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SANDWICHES
Maple House Cafe
11400 west Lincoln highway, Mokena
|Buff Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Chicken tenders tossed with a spicy buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing in a flour tortillas. Served with a cup of soup, homemade coleslaw and French fries.
|Med Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Marinated broiled chicken breast with diced tomatoes, onions, Feta cheese, crisp lettuce & balsamic dressing wrapped in a flour tortillas. Served with a cup of soup, homemade coleslaw and French fries.
SANDWICHES
EggCetera Cafe
10120 191st Street, Mokena
|Chicken BLT Wrap
|$11.49
Grilled, marinated chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato with ranch dressing
|Pineapple Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion and Lettuce tossed in our Barbecue Sauce that is only 70 calories per serving. Served with fruit cup.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.49
Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, tomato, fresh parmesan cheese and our creamer Caesar dressing served in a flour tortilla
