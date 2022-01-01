Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Mokena

Go
Mokena restaurants
Toast

Mokena restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Maple House Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Maple House Cafe

11400 west Lincoln highway, Mokena

Avg 3.2 (179 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buff Chicken Wrap$11.99
Chicken tenders tossed with a spicy buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing in a flour tortillas. Served with a cup of soup, homemade coleslaw and French fries.
Med Chicken Wrap$11.99
Marinated broiled chicken breast with diced tomatoes, onions, Feta cheese, crisp lettuce & balsamic dressing wrapped in a flour tortillas. Served with a cup of soup, homemade coleslaw and French fries.
More about Maple House Cafe
EggCetera Cafe image

SANDWICHES

EggCetera Cafe

10120 191st Street, Mokena

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken BLT Wrap$11.49
Grilled, marinated chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato with ranch dressing
Pineapple Chicken Wrap$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion and Lettuce tossed in our Barbecue Sauce that is only 70 calories per serving. Served with fruit cup.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.49
Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, tomato, fresh parmesan cheese and our creamer Caesar dressing served in a flour tortilla
More about EggCetera Cafe
EggCetera Cafe image

SANDWICHES

EggCetera Cafe

19709 Mokena Street, Mokena

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken BLT Wrap$11.49
Grilled, marinated chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato with ranch dressing
Pineapple Chicken Wrap$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion and Lettuce tossed in our Barbecue Sauce that is only 70 calories per serving. Served with fruit cup.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.49
Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, tomato, fresh parmesan cheese and our creamer Caesar dressing served in a flour tortilla
More about EggCetera Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Mokena

Lox

Chicken Tenders

Blt Sandwiches

Crepes

Croissants

Reuben

Club Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Mokena to explore

Orland Park

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Tinley Park

Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

New Lenox

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Homewood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Country Club Hills

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1330 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston