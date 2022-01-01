Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Mokena

Mokena restaurants
Mokena restaurants that serve crepes

SANDWICHES

Maple House Cafe

11400 west Lincoln highway, Mokena

Avg 3.2 (179 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
German Crepes$10.99
Filled with homemade cream filling and topped with a lemon glaze.
Triple Berry Crepes$10.99
Stuffed with our homemade cream filling and made with strawberries, blueberries & raspberries.
The Basic Crepes$7.99
Filled with homemade cream filling. Add your choice of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, cinnamon apples or bananas +1.99 each.
More about Maple House Cafe
SANDWICHES

EggCetera Cafe

10120 191st Street, Mokena

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Cream Crepes$10.99
Choice of blueberry, blackberry, raspberry or strawberries blended with our sweet cream cheese
Nutella Banana Crepes$10.99
Banana Split Crepes$12.49
Two Crepes filled with strawberries, bananas and chocolate chips served with two strips of bacon or sausage links
More about EggCetera Cafe
SANDWICHES

EggCetera Cafe

19709 Mokena Street, Mokena

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
Takeout
Nutella Banana Crepes$10.99
Sweet Cream Crepes$10.99
Choice of blueberry, blackberry, raspberry or strawberries blended with our sweet cream cheese
More about EggCetera Cafe

