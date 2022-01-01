Crepes in Mokena
Mokena restaurants that serve crepes
Maple House Cafe
11400 west Lincoln highway, Mokena
|German Crepes
|$10.99
Filled with homemade cream filling and topped with a lemon glaze.
|Triple Berry Crepes
|$10.99
Stuffed with our homemade cream filling and made with strawberries, blueberries & raspberries.
|The Basic Crepes
|$7.99
Filled with homemade cream filling. Add your choice of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, cinnamon apples or bananas +1.99 each.
EggCetera Cafe
10120 191st Street, Mokena
|Sweet Cream Crepes
|$10.99
Choice of blueberry, blackberry, raspberry or strawberries blended with our sweet cream cheese
|Nutella Banana Crepes
|$10.99
|Banana Split Crepes
|$12.49
Two Crepes filled with strawberries, bananas and chocolate chips served with two strips of bacon or sausage links