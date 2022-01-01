Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Mokena

Go
Mokena restaurants
Toast

Mokena restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Maple House Cafe

11400 west Lincoln highway, Mokena

Avg 3.2 (179 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Fields French Toast$11.99
2 slices of French toast stuffed with cream cheese and topped with a fresh strawberries in our homemade glaze.
Banana Nut French Toast$11.49
3 slices of homemade banana nut bread topped with sliced bananas and pecans.
French Toast$5.99
More about Maple House Cafe
EggCetera Cafe image

SANDWICHES

EggCetera Cafe

10120 191st Street, Mokena

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$9.99
Our Cinnamon Bread is baked in house
Triple Berry Stuffed French Toast$11.49
Stuffed with strawberry cream cheese filling and topped w/blackberries, raspberries and strawberries
Thick French Toast Pack$40.00
6 full slices of Thick French Toast with Butter and Syrup, 12 Scrambled Eggs and 16 Strips of Bacon or 16 Sausage Links
More about EggCetera Cafe
EggCetera Cafe image

SANDWICHES

EggCetera Cafe

19709 Mokena Street, Mokena

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
Takeout
Go Bananas French Toast$11.99
Two eggs, two pieces bacon, two sausage links served with banana bread French toast topped with bananas and pecans
Triple Berry Stuffed French Toast$11.49
Stuffed with strawberry cream cheese filling and topped w/blackberries, raspberries and strawberries
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$9.99
Our Cinnamon Bread is baked in house
More about EggCetera Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Mokena

Chicken Salad

Muffins

Omelettes

Croissant Sandwiches

Burritos

Club Salad

Reuben

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Mokena to explore

Orland Park

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Tinley Park

Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

New Lenox

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Homewood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Country Club Hills

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1330 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston