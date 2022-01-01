French toast in Mokena
Mokena restaurants that serve french toast
Maple House Cafe
11400 west Lincoln highway, Mokena
|Strawberry Fields French Toast
|$11.99
2 slices of French toast stuffed with cream cheese and topped with a fresh strawberries in our homemade glaze.
|Banana Nut French Toast
|$11.49
3 slices of homemade banana nut bread topped with sliced bananas and pecans.
|French Toast
|$5.99
EggCetera Cafe
10120 191st Street, Mokena
|Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
|$9.99
Our Cinnamon Bread is baked in house
|Triple Berry Stuffed French Toast
|$11.49
Stuffed with strawberry cream cheese filling and topped w/blackberries, raspberries and strawberries
|Thick French Toast Pack
|$40.00
6 full slices of Thick French Toast with Butter and Syrup, 12 Scrambled Eggs and 16 Strips of Bacon or 16 Sausage Links
EggCetera Cafe
19709 Mokena Street, Mokena
|Go Bananas French Toast
|$11.99
Two eggs, two pieces bacon, two sausage links served with banana bread French toast topped with bananas and pecans
