Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Mokena

Go
Mokena restaurants
Toast

Mokena restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Maple House Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Maple House Café

11400 west Lincoln highway, Mokena

Avg 3.2 (179 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.99
A cup of hot chocolate with steamed milk.
More about Maple House Café
Main pic

SANDWICHES

EggCetera Cafe - - 191st Street

10120 191st Street, Mokena

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate Togo 16oz$3.29
More about EggCetera Cafe - - 191st Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Mokena

Salad Club Sandwiches

Carrot Cake

Burritos

Avocado Toast

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Cheeseburgers

Croissant Sandwiches

Map

More near Mokena to explore

Orland Park

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Tinley Park

Avg 4.9 (17 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

New Lenox

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Homewood

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Country Club Hills

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1532 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (990 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (474 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston