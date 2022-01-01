Reuben in Mokena
Mokena restaurants that serve reuben
More about Maple House Cafe
SANDWICHES
Maple House Cafe
11400 west Lincoln highway, Mokena
|Classic Reuben
|$12.99
Corned beef with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese grilled into marble rye bread and served with Thousand Island dressing. Served with a cup of soup, homemade coleslaw and French fries.
More about EggCetera Cafe
SANDWICHES
EggCetera Cafe
10120 191st Street, Mokena
|Grilled Reuben
|$11.49
Corned beef with sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled Bavarian rye bread