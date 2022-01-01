Go
Toast

Mokja

Modern Korean

FRENCH FRIES

9 N Main Street

Avg 4.7 (136 reviews)

Popular Items

Kimchi poutine fries$13.00
Fries topped with cheese ,kimchi, katsu. gravy
Japchae$15.00
glass noodles, vegetables, protein choice
Wings (12)$19.00
extra crispy, soy garlic, sweet n spicy, super spicy, can be made GF
mokja fries$7.50
hand cut, Korean chili, fresh garlic
Wings (6)$11.00
extra crispy, soy garlic, sweet n spicy, super spicy, can be made GF
Bibimbap$14.00
assorted seasonal vegetables, rice, fried egg *GF version available*
Beef Mandu (6)$10.00
Korean Traditional dumpling, Beef
Truffle Edamame Mandu (6)$10.00
truffle edamame dumpling with bulgogi mushrooms
Spicy rice cake stir fry (tteoboki)$15.00
Rice cakes, fish cake stir fry in spicy gochujjang sauce , add mozzarella cheese for extra deliciousness (optional)
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Spicy fried chicken breast, brioche bun, mayo, pickles, pickled slaw
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Takeout

Location

9 N Main Street

Ambler PA

Sunday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Forest & Main Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Curbside Pickup Hours:
Monday - Friday 4-7PM

Forest & Main Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Well Crafted Beer Company - Ambler

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dolce

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston