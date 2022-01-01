Go
Molasses Smokehouse & Bar

Low & Slow BBQ, smoked every day from the highest quality ingredients we can get our smokey ole' hands on!
We believe in taking time with our food & our customers.

We believe that just because we are patient, doesn’t mean we’re slow
We believe that barbecue takes passion, precision, and perseverance

We believe in wood, flames, and char.
and
We Smoke Meat Everyday.

201 E. Main St.

Popular Items

3 MEAT DINNER$29.50
Pick three choices from our available smokehouse meats.
Our dinner plates are served with two regular sides and a freshly baked cornbread.
*GF MEAT OPTIONS
- BRISKET
- PULLED PORK
- TURKEY
- ST. LOUIS RIBS
- SAUSAGE
- TRI-TIP
*RIBS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 4:00 EVERYDAY*
*RIBS UPCHARGE $7.00
*SALMON UPCHARGE $5.00
LOBSTER TAIL ONLY AVAILABLE 08/07 AT 4:00 UNTIL SOLD OUT
THE PILGRIM$13.00
Smoked turkey, queso fundido and fresh pico de Gallo in a warm flour tortilla with your choice of side.
LOADED BBQ TOTS$12.00
Rub spiced tots covered in spiced cheese sauce, topped with chopped bbq pork and fresh pico.
2 MEAT DINNER$24.50
Pick one choice from our available smokehouse meats.
Our dinner plates are served with two regular sides and a freshly baked cornbread.
*GF MEAT OPTIONS
- BRISKET
- PULLED PORK
- TURKEY
- ST. LOUIS RIBS
- SAUSAGE
- TRI-TIP
*RIBS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 4:00 EVERYDAY*
*RIBS UPCHARGE $7.00
*SALMON UPCHARGE $5.00
LOBSTER TAIL ONLY AVAILABLE 08/07 AT 4:00 UNTIL SOLD OUT
TEXAS TRAIL HAND TACOS$14.00
Smoked brisket and roasted onions in warm flour tortillas with your choice of side.
Mac and Cheese
By popular demand; our very cheesy, slightly spicy and definitely creamy macaroni & cheese.
BURNT ENDS$12.00
Slow smoked, fire roasted, then finished in our signature Molasses sauce
Cornbread
Light and fluffy cornbread, slightly sweet and delicious.
1 MEAT DINNER$19.00
Pick one choice from our available smokehouse meats.
Our dinner plates are served with two regular sides and a freshly baked cornbread.
*GF MEAT OPTIONS
- BRISKET
- PULLED PORK
- TURKEY
- ST. LOUIS RIBS
- SAUSAGE
- TRI TIP
*RIBS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 4:00 EVERYDAY*
*RIBS UPCHARGE $6.00
*SALMON UPCHARGE $5.00
LOBSTER TAIL ONLY AVAILABLE 08/07 AT 4:00 UNTIL SOLD OUT
BBQ SANDWICH$13.00
A tender roll filled with your choice of meat.
MEAT CHOICES: Chopped Pork, Chopped Brisket, or Sliced Turkey.
ACCESSORIZE IT!
$2 Bacon
$1 Grilled Onions, *Fried Egg or Cheese (Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss, American)
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
See full menu

Location

201 E. Main St.

Midland MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

