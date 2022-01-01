Go
  Molé Restaurant - West Village

Molé Restaurant - West Village

57 Jane Street

Popular Items

Enchiladas (3)$25.00
Soft corn tortillas smothered with our house-made green or red enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas (2)$20.00
Soft corn tortillas smothered with our house-made green or red enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Nachos Supreme (gr beef, beans, guac)$20.00
Our house-made chips smothered with cheese, topped with jalapeño, sour cream, pico de gallo, ground beef, black beans and guacamole.
Location

57 Jane Street

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Don Angie

Chefs Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli always dreamed of opening a small, special place where they could really showcase their unique style of modern Italian American cuisine. That vision comes to fruition at Don Angie.

Glur

Salinas

Come in and enjoy!

Miznon

Miznon is a group of fast casual Mediterranean restaurants by Israeli Chef Eyal Shani. Originally from Tel Aviv, today the group operates 17 restaurants around the world, including 2 outposts of Miznon here in NYC. Since opening our first US location of Miznon in January of 2018, we have quickly become known for our delicious Israeli street food like pita sandwiches and whole roasted cauliflower.

