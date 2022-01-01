Molé Restaurant - West Village

Miznon

Miznon is a group of fast casual Mediterranean restaurants by Israeli Chef Eyal Shani. Originally from Tel Aviv, today the group operates 17 restaurants around the world, including 2 outposts of Miznon here in NYC. Since opening our first US location of Miznon in January of 2018, we have quickly become known for our delicious Israeli street food like pita sandwiches and whole roasted cauliflower.

