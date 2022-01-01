Go
Toast

Molina Pizza

Brick Oven Pizza
Fresh Salads
Classic Deli Sandwiches

PIZZA

301 W 29th St • $

Avg 3.7 (96 reviews)

Popular Items

Arugula Caprese$9.00
Fresh Arugula | Red Onion | Fresh Mozz | Basil | Cherry Tomato | Balsamic Vinaigrette
Margherita*$12.50
Tomato Sauce | Fresh Mozz | Aged Mozz | Fresh Basil
Hot Honey Chicken$13.75
Olive Oil | Aged Mozz | Fresh Mozz | Parm | Crispy Chicken | Roasted Red Pepper | House Hot Honey Drizzle | Parsley
**Crispy Chicken Contains Gluten**
Mushroom$13.75
Olive Oil | Crimini Mushrooms | Red Onion | Spinach | Gorgonzola Dolce | Aged Balsamic Drizzle
Spicy Pep$13.85
Tomato Sauce | Fresh Mozz | Aged Mozz | Pepperoni | Banana Peppers | Banana Pepper | House Hot Honey Drizzle
Hawaiian$13.75
Tomato Sauce | Aged Mozz | Parm | Pineapple | Bacon | House Hot Honey | Parsley
Pepperoni*$13.50
Tomato Sauce | Fresh Mozz | Shredded Mozz | Pepperoni | Pecorino Romano
Pesto$13.75
Pesto | Spinach | Fresh Mozz | Melted Cherry Tomatoes | Parm
**Pest does not contain dairy (Vegan)**
NY Cheese*$12.50
Classic Cheese Pizza
Tomato Sauce | Aged Mozz | Parmigiano
Bianco (White)$13.00
White, Garlic Cream Sauce Base | Fresh Mozz | Aged Mozz | Parmigiano
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

301 W 29th St

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

STEM Farm + Kitchen

No reviews yet

STEM is located inside R. House, Food Hall
WE ARE A MISSION DRIVEN, PLANT-BASED EATERY.
WE CRAFT DELICIOUSLY BALANCED,
BOWLS, SALADS, JUICES, & SMOOTHIES,
FROM SCRATCH, DAILY.

Dutch Courage

No reviews yet

Fine food, spirits & packaged craft cocktails to- go!

BRD - R.House

No reviews yet

The Best Fried Chicken Sandos, Tenders and Fries!

R. House Pop-Up - Tio G's Empanadas & Latin Kitchen

No reviews yet

Locally roasted coffee. Simple locally inspired handheld breakfast sandwiches. Delicious pastries.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston