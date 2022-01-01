Molinari's
Authentic Italian food-inspired with a focus on fresh, flavorful, and simple cuisine utilizing the landscape and agriculture of the Lehigh Valley.
PIZZA
322 E 3rd St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
322 E 3rd St
Bethlehem PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mister Lee's - Bethlehem
FARM TO LADLE
El Jefe's Taqueria
Come in and enjoy!
The Nest - Bethlehem
Come in and enjoy!
Southside 313 Bar & Grille
Come in and enjoy!