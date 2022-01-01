Go
Toast

Molinari's

Authentic Italian food-inspired with a focus on fresh, flavorful, and simple cuisine utilizing the landscape and agriculture of the Lehigh Valley.

PIZZA

322 E 3rd St • $$

Avg 4.3 (344 reviews)

Popular Items

Mushroom Arugula Salad$13.00
cremini mushrooms // toasted hazelnut // parmigiano reggiano // mushroom vinaigrette // onion crisps
Margherita$12.00
pomodoro sauce // house-pulled mozzarella // fresh basil // seasons' EVOO
1/4 Focaccia$4.00
A quarter loaf (about 5"x7") of our house-made garlic rosemary focaccia.
Wood-Oven Meatballs$17.00
5 golf-ball sized meatballs made of beef // pork // veal served with grated ricotta salata in our house marinara
Margherita Pizza$10.00
mozzarella // marinara // basil - 12 inches, thin crust
Dark Chocolate 8oz$7.00
Our house-made gelato or sorbetto served in a 16 oz portion. Best kept frozen and consumed within 7 days of opening.
Tuscan Meat Ragu$8.00
Slow-simmered, house-made red sauce with beef, veal, and pork.
Funghi Pizza$14.00
garlic oil // smoked scamorza // mushrooms // pecorino romano // 18-year-aged balsamic - 12 inches, thin crust
Bucatini Ragu$24.00
tuscan meat ragu // soffritto // pecorino romano // pancetta
Marinara$4.00
Our house-made red sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

322 E 3rd St

Bethlehem PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mister Lee's - Bethlehem

No reviews yet

FARM TO LADLE

El Jefe's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Nest - Bethlehem

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southside 313 Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston