Molloys Irish Pub & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

1053 Maryland Rt 3 N

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese$8.99
Cup Irish Potato & Leek$4.99
Molloys Burger$13.99
100% Ground beef cooked to order. Served on a roll with lettuce, tomato, & onion.
French Dip$13.99
Roast beef and provolone cheese, with sauteed onions, on a sub roll. Served with a side of au jus.
Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
Kids Cheese Burger$8.99
Bowl Irish Potato & Leek$6.99
Southwest Veg Wrap$13.99
Mixed Greens, Avocado, Black Beans, Corn, Tortilla Strips and Homemade Pico De Gallo tossed in Ranch Dressing
Steak & Cheese$13.99
Sliced steak sautéed with onion & green pepper. Covered with provolone cheese, and topped with lettuce and tomato.
House Salad$9.99
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, onion, radish and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Location

Gambrills MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
BurgerIM Gambrills

No reviews yet

Quick service, healthy choice burger restaurant that also serves beer, wine and cocktails.

Coal Fire Gambrills

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Rutabaga Juicery & Eats

No reviews yet

A delicious quick service concept crafting whole-fruit, clean-ingredient food from smoothie bowls and smoothies, to toasts, oats, salads, cold-pressed juices and coffee. A one-stop shop for convenient, high quality, plant based food for EVERYONE.

Eggspecation - Gambrills

No reviews yet

Grab the day by eggs!

