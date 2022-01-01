Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
With perfect pours, creative cuisine, and modern conveniences including online ordering and reservations, Molly Brannigan’s welcomes you to experience a true Erie legend.
GRILL
506 State Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
506 State Street
Erie PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Luminary Cocktails and Bottle Shop
Perfect cocktails and hand-crafted alcohol!
Flagship City Food Hall - Straw Hat Sundae Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Pier 6
Come in and enjoy!
Perry's Tavern
Fresh Dough, Fresh Sauce, Imported Cheeses, Premium Toppings, Whole Lotta Love, Whole Lotta Attitude