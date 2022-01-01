Go
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub

With perfect pours, creative cuisine, and modern conveniences including online ordering and reservations, Molly Brannigan’s welcomes you to experience a true Erie legend.

GRILL

506 State Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (672 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish n' Chips$18.00
Beer battered Atlantic cod, coleslaw,
housemade tartar sauce, fresh lemon,
served with French fries
The Rachel$13.00
Sourdough bread, roasted turkey,
Swiss cheese, coleslaw, thousand island
dressing, served with French fries
The Reuben$15.00
Marble rye bread, thinly sliced corned
beef brisket, Swiss cheese,
sauerkraut, thousand island dressing,
served with French fries
Potato Soup$8.00
Creamed potatoes, bacon and chives
Olde World Soft Pretzels$10.00
Served with housemade beer cheese
Fish Sandwich$13.00
Brioche bun, 4 oz. beer battered cod, housemade tartar sauce, served with cole slaw & fresh lemon
Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Flash fried shrimp, sriracha & sesame seed aioli
Reddy Burger$14.00
Kaiser roll, two patties, housemade dill
pickles, shredded lettuce, sliced onion,
American cheese, secret sauce,
served with French fries
The Brannigan Burger$16.00
Brioche bun, two beef patties, white
cheddar, bacon, onion rings, whiskey BBQ
sauce, served with French fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

506 State Street

Erie PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

