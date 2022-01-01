Go
Molly Malloy's

Molly Malloy’s represents the best Reading Terminal Market has to offer with an emphasis on family traditions and Philadelphia pride. Inspired by our mother’s love of cooking and community, the Iovine family created Molly’s in 2011 to serve as a hub for good food and even better company. On the menu, you’ll find classic dishes made with local ingredients from around the Market. Indulge in hearty cheesesteaks, scratch-made sides, and a rotating tap list fit for any beer enthusiast. We encourage guests to meet and mingle over honest food in a comfortable setting that feels like home. Molly Malloy’s showcases all the plentiful produce that is easily accessible at our sister-business in the Market, Iovine Brothers Produce.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1136 Arch Street, Unit 467 Reading Terminal Market • $$

Avg 4.7 (2103 reviews)

Popular Items

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Pop Tart$6.00
homemade pop tart with cinnamon brown sugar filling; rotating flavors every Friday!
Breakfast Sides
bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, honey butter, seasonal jam, charred scallion aioli
Guac BLT$11.00
bacon, guacamole, arugula, tomato, pickled jalapeño, toasted merzbacher's ciabatta, chips
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
bacon, turkey bacon, or sausage; powdered sugar, fruit, maple syrup
Egg & Cheese Biscuit$7.00
scrambled eggs, cooper sharp cheese, charred scallion aioli, homemade biscuit (vegetarian)
Avocado Toast$9.00
metropolitan multigrain, lime salt, crushed red pepper, olive oil, crispy cilantro (vegan)
Challah French Toast$9.00
vanilla cinnamon challah french toast, fruit, maple syrup (vegetarian)
Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
sliced ribeye, cooper sharp cheese, seeded sarcone's roll, chips
Homemade Biscuits$7.00
two homemade biscuits, honey butter, seasonal jam (vegetarian)
Farmer's Platter$11.00
eggs (scrambled or sunnyside), breakfast meat (bacon, turkey bacon, or sausage), crispy potatoes, house-made biscuit, seasonal jam
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1136 Arch Street, Unit 467 Reading Terminal Market

Philadelphia PA

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
