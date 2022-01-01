Molly's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
223 W. Cedar Ct
Popular Items
Location
223 W. Cedar Ct
Chillicothe IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Masters Enterprises
Come in and enjoy!
GSE - Woolly Bugger
Best of the Midwest
Comfort Food Crafted by the Seasons
Knuckles Pizza
Open for Dine-in, Patio Seating, Carryout and Delivery through GrubHub!
Michael's Italian Feast
Come in and enjoy!