Molly's Restaurant

At Molly's, guests enjoy freshly baked bread with honey butter, wonderful finger foods and appetizers, wood-fired thin-crust pizzas, fresh seasonal salads, our favorite entrees, pasta dishes, delicious burgers, sandwiches, and homemade desserts. Molly's is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

43 South Main Street

Popular Items

EXTRA BREAD AND BUTTER$3.00
One portion of our homemade bread and honey butter is included with every online order. If you want additional bread and butter please order it here.
BASKET OF FRIES$6.00
BACON CHEESEBURGER$17.00
Angus beef burger topped with smoked bacon and cheese; served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and a toasted brioche roll
BUDDHA BOWL$18.00
gluten-free, quinoa, broccoli, carrot, Brussels, roasted red peppers, sesame seeds, avocado, grilled chicken, side Dijon yogurt sauce
MS. J'S BUFFALO WINGS$16.00
rolled in spicy hot sauce served with bleu cheese dressing
MADDY'S BONELESS WINGS$15.00
deep-fried chicken strips dipped in spicy hot sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing
CAESAR
romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese with homemade dressing
CHICKEN CARBONARA$18.00
sauteed chicken strips with bacon, garlic, and basil; tossed in parmesan cream sauce and rigatoni
KIDS CHICKEN TENDER$7.00
with fries
THE COBB$19.00
gluten-free, grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, bacon, hard-boiled egg, over mixed greens, topped with feta
See full menu

Location

43 South Main Street

Hanover NH

Sunday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

