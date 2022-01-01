Bars & Lounges
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Molly's Pizzeria
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
223 W. Cedar Ct, Chillicothe IL 61523
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
W.E. Sullivan's Irish Pub & Fare
No Reviews
4538 N. Prospect Road Peoria Heights, IL 61616
View restaurant