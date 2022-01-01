Go
Molos Restaurant

Waterfront Dining with unparalleled views of the NYC Skyline

1 Pershing Road • $$$

Avg 3.6 (12 reviews)

Popular Items

Organic Baby Arugula$18.00
Roasted Beets, Berries, Sun-dried Figs
Grilled Vegetables$18.00
Halloumi Cheese
Rustic Greek$19.00
Tomatoes, Feta, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Peppers, Olives
Pita Bread
Crab Cake$24.00
Jumbo Lump Crab, Remoulade Sauce
Molos Chips$22.00
Crispy Zucchini and Eggplant
Paidakia$48.00
Fire Roasted Lamb Chops, Sweet Potato Mash
Fried Calamari$18.00
Ahi Tuna$39.00
Sesame-crusted, Quinoa, Walnuts
Hand Cut Fries$9.00
Oregano
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1 Pershing Road

Weehawken NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
