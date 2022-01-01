Molos Restaurant
Waterfront Dining with unparalleled views of the NYC Skyline
SMOKED SALMON
1 Pershing Road • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1 Pershing Road
Weehawken NJ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cortaditos
Here you have a home!
Aqui tienes tu casa
Fusion Grills Union City
Come in and enjoy!
El Fenix Bakery - 2nd Location
Come in and enjoy!
Porter
Come in and enjoy!