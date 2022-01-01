Go
Molto Wood Burning bistro

The New Local Favorite! High End Italian Food in a Modern Italian Bistro.

130 south main st

Popular Items

Insalada Ceasar$10.00
MISTICANZA MARE$19.00
Jumbo Lump crab meat , Shrimp
Bermuda onions
tomato and balsamic
MARGHERITA$18.00
San Marzano tomato,
mozzarella, and basil
IL DEMONIO$26.00
San Marzano tomato
Mozzarella
Hot Sopressatta
Red Pepperoncino Tapenade
Stuffed Calamari Antipasto$18.00
Seasonal Fresh Figs
Gorgonzola, Parma Prosciutto ,
Blueberry red wine reduction
Contorni Olive$8.00
House made Fresh Mozzarella
lightly fried served with a lemon caper sauce
Location

Marlboro NJ

Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
