Go
Toast
  • /
  • Starkville
  • /
  • Mom & Pop Food Truck + Catering - Food Truck

Mom & Pop Food Truck + Catering - Food Truck

Food Truck + Catering

104 S Washington Street Ste 3

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Monte Cristo$10.00
Ham, AmericanC cheese, pepper jack cheese, cheddar cheese, powdered sugar, and seasonal jelly
See full menu

Location

104 S Washington Street Ste 3

Starkville MS

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Restaurant Tyler

No reviews yet

Farm to Table

Humble Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Central Station Grill

No reviews yet

"Our eclectic menu of food, inspired by cuisines from all over the globe, is prepared with the freshest ingredients in a world-class kitchen and served in an upscale sports bar setting — offering your party an option everyone is sure to enjoy. Whatever you’re in the mood for, it’s on at The Grill."

Arepas Coffee & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy somenthing different and tasty!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston