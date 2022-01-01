Go
Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs

Serving Southern Maryland quality food with quality service that you can taste! Pizza, burger, Sub, and Salad. Come try us out.
**Minimum of $15 for Delivery and minimum of $25 for St. Mary City area***

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

22775 Three notch rd. Unit A • $$

Avg 3.8 (154 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$6.50
Med Cheese Pizza$11.25
Each item can be customized to your liking. These are optional choices. You DO NOT need to select from every category (DO NOT select 1st Half, 2nd Half, Sauce, Cut, and cook, if it does not matter to your liking.)
Family Special
Large Cheese Pizza$14.25
French Fries$4.49
Steak & Cheese Sub$7.75
XL Cheese Pizza$16.25
My Way Calzone$13.00
12 wings$14.50
Large 1 Topping Pizza$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

22775 Three notch rd. Unit A

California MD

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
