Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs
Serving Southern Maryland quality food with quality service that you can taste! Pizza, burger, Sub, and Salad. Come try us out.
**Minimum of $15 for Delivery and minimum of $25 for St. Mary City area***
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
22775 Three notch rd. Unit A • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
22775 Three notch rd. Unit A
California MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Taphouse 1637
Come in and enjoy!
Bollywood Masala
Come in and enjoy!
Uncle D'S
Low and Slow Smoked BBQ
Terrapin Tasting Room
Tasting Room specializing in alcohol producrs made in Maryland.