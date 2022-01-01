Go
Toast

Mombo's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

560 gravenstein hwy n

No reviews yet

Popular Items

18in PLAIN OLD MOMBO'S$23.00
TRADITIONAL NEW YORK THIN CRUST CHEESE PIE
18in MOMBO COMBO$32.25
PEPPERONI, MUSHROOMS, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION & ITALIAN SAUSAGE
Feed 6$33.00
SPINACH PINENUT
FRESH SPINACH, DRIED CRANBERRIES, FETA CRUMBLES & PINE NUTS. SERVED WITH RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE DRESSING
MEATBALLS$2.49
GARDEN SALAD
FRESH SPRING MIX, TOMATO, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION & CUCUMBER
Feed 4$25.00
See full menu

Location

560 gravenstein hwy n

sebastopol CA

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sonoma Burger

No reviews yet

Sonoma Burger is a classic hamburger, hot dog & shake restaurant by acclaimed Bay Area chef Bob Simontacchi.
Sonoma Burger features Smash Burgers & Hot Dogs with locally sourced Sonoma Mountain Beef, House Baked Buns, Fresh Sonoma Produce, & house made condiments.
Sonoma Burger also features Strauss soft serve, milk shakes & floats!
Enjoy a classic burger shop vibe for dine in, or take the food to go!

HopMonk Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bar B Que Smokehouse Bistro

No reviews yet

Sonoma County's best authentic slow-smoked Southern barbecue! Serving Award-Winning Slow-Smoked Barbeque & 5-Star Sides in the North Bay, East Bay, Sonoma, Napa & Mendocino Counties since 1996.

Underwood Bar and Bistro

No reviews yet

We are a bistro with mediterranean & asian influences.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston